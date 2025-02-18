A shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha has surfaced, where a group of young men was caught on camera dangerously performing stunts on National Highway 9 while consuming alcohol. The viral video shows two men recklessly hanging out of a speeding white Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire while drinking, while six others followed on three bikes—two Royal Enfields and a Splendor—also holding alcohol bottles. Eyewitnesses reported that the reckless actions endangered commuters and pedestrians. The video was captured by another driver on the highway. Following its circulation, Didauli Kotwali police launched an investigation to identify the offenders. Officials have assured that strict legal action will be taken against those involved for violating traffic laws and endangering lives. Hyderabad Stunt Video: Students in Fortuner and BMW Perform Stunts on Outer Ring Road Near Shamshabad, Arrested.

Youths Caught Drinking, Performing Dangerous Stunts on Highway in Amroha

प्रकरण में थाना डिडौली पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है । — Amroha Police (@amrohapolice) February 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)