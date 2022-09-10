Yunus Khan, ASI of Delhi Police, was found dead on Saturday, September 10 with no injury on his body at his residence on Mirdard Road. Body sent for post-mortem. Posted with Crime Branch, Kamla Market, Yunus is survived by 2 wives and 10 children.

