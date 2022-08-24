An Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 shook Jammu and Kashmir at around 11:04 pm today on August 24. The earthquake reportedly occurred at 62 km ENE of Katra. The National Center for Seismology reported that the depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

Check ANI's tweet:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, at around 11:04 pm today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/9sMmA5CLc9 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)