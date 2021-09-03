An ISIS-inspired terrorist stabbed six people at an Auckland supermarket today before police who had him under surveillance shot him dead, says New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern.

An ISIS-inspired terrorist stabbed 6 people at an Auckland supermarket today before police who had him under surveillance shot him dead, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern says: AFP — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)