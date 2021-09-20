Several people were reported injured in Russain Prem State University on Monday when an unidentified person opened fire in one of its buildings. More details are awaited.

An unidentified person has opened fire in one of the buildings of Russia’s Perm State University, leaving several people wounded, according to preliminary reports: Russian News Agency TASS — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

In a bid to escape the gunman, many students jumped off from the windows. Watch video of the incident here:

#BREAKING: Shooting reported at Russian university, harrowing footage shows students jumping out of windows to escape gunman More: https://t.co/gV0sv3xUdE pic.twitter.com/bZYNG177yM — RT (@RT_com) September 20, 2021

