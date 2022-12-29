Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant and their Roka took place today at the Srinathji temple at Nathdwara, Rajasthan. The youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani will marry Radhika and the dates are likely to be announced soon for the same. Radhika Merchant, is daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare and Shaila Merchant. Who Is Radhika Merchant? Here's All You Need to Know About Anant Ambani's Wife-To-Be!

Check Tweet:

Anant Ambani to marry Radhika Merchant, their 'Roka' ceremony was held today at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/iyUvS6xixs — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)