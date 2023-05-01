Sankara Narayana, a former minister and YSRCP MLA from Penukonda, faced a bitter experience in his own constituency in Satyasai district. His own party workers protested against him, causing a lot of chaos. The MLA was stopped outside the village of Renuka Nagar by angry locals who had not received ration for the past five months. They also criticized the MLA for the poor condition of roads and drainage systems in the area. The protesters accused the MLA of cheating his own party workers and even threw slippers at his vehicle. Andhra Pradesh: Farmers Protesting Over Compensation For Acquired Land Block CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Convoy in Anantapur (Watch Video).

Penukonda YSRCP MLA Faces Backlash

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Villagers prevented former minister and YSRCP MLA from Penukonda, Sankara Narayana, to enter a village in his constituency in Sri Sathya Sai district. Slippers were also thrown towards his convoy. pic.twitter.com/IoR9KpPs9G — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

