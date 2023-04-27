Farmers in Anantapur district staged a protest against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoy, as he was travelling to back to the airport after attending an event on Wednesday. The farmers claimed that officials have acquired 210 acres of land in Tumparthi and Motumaru areas for the construction of houses for the poor, but they have not been compensated yet. Video from the incident shows protesting farmers running to block the CM’s convoy as security officials jumped in to remove them from the way. Andhra Pradesh: Tadipatri Municipal Chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy Takes Bath in Front of Office.

Farmers Block Jagan Reddy’s Convoy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)