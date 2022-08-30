Distressed by the black marketing of fertilizer, farmers tied an agriculture advisor to an electric pole in Bihar. Farmers say that the advisors are selling fertilizers at double prices in the black market. In a viral video from Bihar, farmers in the village took the advisor hostage by tying him to an electric pole with the help of a rope.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)