Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that they will start distributing money in place of free rice that was promised under the Anna Bhagya Scheme from July 10. The development comes as the Congress government in the state is reportedly said to be facing difficulties in procuring large quantities of rice. So, instead of giving rice as promised under the Anna Bhagya Scheme, the government will give cash to people at the rate of Rs 34 per kilo for rice. Job for Acid Attack Survivor: Siddaramaiah Offers Job to Acid Attack Victim at Karnataka CM Secretariat.

Will Distribute Money in Place of Free Rice

We will start distributing money in place of free rice promised under the Anna Bhagya Scheme from July 10: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/Uw40p8BYBj — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)