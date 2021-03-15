Mumbai Police Officer Sachin Vaze Suspended In Connection With Antilia Bomb Scare Case:
Police officer Sachin Waze placed under suspension by an order of Addl CP Special Branch: Mumbai Police PRO, S Chaitanya to ANI
He was arrested by NIA in connection with its investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/ent3Il45bA
— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)