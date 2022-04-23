The University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have advised Indian students not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education. "Any Indian national or Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission to any degree college of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment in India on the basis of such educational qualifications acquired in Pakistan," the notification by UGC reads.

