Dr. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, also known as APJ Abdul Kalam, was born on October 15, 1931 and raised in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. On his birth anniversary, politicians across parties took to social media to remember the ‘Missile Man of India’. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was among the first to pay tributes to APJ Abdul Kalam. In a tweet, Gadkari said, "His whole life is always an inspiration to all of us." Sand artists Sudarsan Pattnaik was took to Twitter and shared his artwork as a tribute. BJP leader Sambit Patra also remembered Kalam and said, "I would like to bow down before his towering intellect, devotion towards our nation." Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary and said, "He is greatly admired for his contribution to our nation." Home

What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone? Like Dislike

minister Amit Shah said, "He empowered the country with his knowledge and power as a scientist and set ideals as a nationalist citizen."

Tributes to Abdul Kalam Ji on His Birth Anniversary

Remembering the Missile Man of India

Remembering the Missile Man of India, Former President and ‘Bharat Ratna’ Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his Birth Anniversary. One of my SandArt. pic.twitter.com/SRy04kph3O — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 15, 2022

I Would Like To Bow Down Before His Towering Intellect

Remembering the Missile Man of India, Former President and ‘Bharat Ratna’ Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his Birth Anniversary. I would like to bow down before his towering intellect, devotion towards our nation, especially towards the youth and his futuristic vision. pic.twitter.com/7hOi0TNwXa — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) October 15, 2022

A President Who Struck a Chord With Every Section of Society

Tributes to our former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He is greatly admired for his contribution to our nation as a scientist and as a President who struck a chord with every section of society. pic.twitter.com/vPwICWxA3u — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2022

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Ji Made the Country Proud as President

डॉ एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम जी ने राष्ट्रपति के रूप में देश का गौरव बढ़ाया, वैज्ञानिक के रूप में अपने ज्ञान व सामर्थ्य से देश को सशक्त बनाया और राष्ट्रवादी नागरिक के रूप में आदर्श स्थापित किये। उनकी जयंती पर उन्हें नमन करता हूँ और युवाओं से उनके विचारों को पढ़ने का आग्रह करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/2VdiRTzsAY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)