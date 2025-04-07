Recently, the Supreme Court acquitted a man who had been convicted nearly three decades ago for allegedly causing his wife's suicide. The Supreme Court bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar said that mere allegations of harassment or strained relations were not enough to sustain a conviction under Section 306 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) which criminalises abetment of suicide. The apex court further emphasised that a conviction for abetment to suicide requires more than past quarrels or emotional strain in the marital relationship. While passing the order, the top court set aside the findings of the trial court and High Court on the ground that there was no direct evidence to prove that the accused had instigated or intentionally driven the deceased to take her own life. ‘Up to the Government To Make Policy Calls on Such Issues’: Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Social Media Ban for Children Below 13.

Conviction for Abetment to Suicide Requires More Than Past Quarrels, Says SC

Man can't be convicted for abetment of wife's suicide based only on past quarrels, strain in marriage: Supreme Court report by @AdvRitwik https://t.co/CyjKUkJ6Vr — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 7, 2025

