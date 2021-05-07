Army Recruitment: Common Entrance Exam, To Be Held at Jaipur and Jodhpur on May 30, Postponed Due to COVID-19

Common entrance exam for Army Recruitment to be held at Jaipur and Jodhpur for rally and medically fit candidates scheduled on 30 May 2021 stands postponed owing to COVID 19 situation: Defence PRO, Rajasthan — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021

