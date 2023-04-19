Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami told the Delhi High Court that he will tender an unconditional apology in a contempt of court case filed by environmentalist and former TERI chief RK Pachauri. The late Pachauri moved the contempt case in 2016 when Goswami was with Times Now. Arnab Goswami On TRP Scam Case Arrest: 'They Hit Me in the Crotch, Physically Assaulted Me, Thrashed Me' (Watch Video).

