As cold wave and dense fog continue to batter Delhi, several flights continue to remain delayed at the Delhi airport due to weather conditions. According to reports, around 20 flights have been delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi due to weather conditions. An official at Delhi airport said that there was no flight diversion reported till 6 am. In a tweet, the Delhi Airport has asked passengers to contact the concerned airline for updated flight information. Fog Effect: 32 Trains Running Late in Northern Railway Region As Visibility Drops in Parts of North India, Check Train Names and Details Here.

