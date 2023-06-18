Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rashtriya Janata Dal on Sunday slammed the Modi government and Railways Ministry by showing pictures of crowded trains and the alleged worsening conditions of the Indian Railways. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that the government has destroyed the fleet of the well-running railways. "Today, even if you take a reservation for an AC coach, you will not get a seat to sit or sleep. AC and sleeper coaches are worse than general," he said. The Aam Aadmi Party also share a few pictures and said that the Indian Railways needs to be saved from an illiterate king. "Be it AC or Sleeper Class, Reservation passengers are not getting seats to sit or sleep. The condition has become worse than General," AAP said while sharing pictures of the jam-packed train with the hashtag #AnpadhModiSeRailwayBachao. Besides Kejriwal and AAP, Rashtriya Janata Dal also took a dig at the Narendra Modi government. Sharing pictures, RJD said that rail coaches have been turned into "torture centres" for the common man! The attack comes in the wake of the triple train crash in Odisha in which three trains including two express trains and a goods train derailed in Balasore district. Odisha Train Accident: Recent Video of Extremely Crowded Coromandel Express 12841 Goes Viral, Shows Passengers With Confirmed Tickets Struggling for Seats in Jam-Packed Reserved Coach.

Kejriwal Slams Railways Ministry

अच्छी ख़ासी चलती हुई रेलवे का इन्होंने बेड़ा गर्क कर दिया। आज AC कोच का भी अगर आप रिजर्वेशन लेंगे तो आपको बैठने या सोने के लिये सीट नहीं मिलेगी। AC और स्लीपर कोच जनरल से ज़्यादा बदतर हो गये हैं इन्हें सरकार चलानी ही नहीं आती। इन्हें समझ ही नहीं है। अनपढ़ सरकार है। हर क्षेत्र को… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 18, 2023

#AnpadhModiSeRailwayBachao

आज देश की शान कहे जाने वाली Indian Railways को एक अनपढ़ राजा से बचाने की जरूरत है। AC हो या Sleeper Class, Reservation वाले यात्रियों को बैठने या सोने के लिये सीट नहीं मिल रही। General से ज़्यादा बदतर हाल हो गया है। जिस से Train नहीं चलती, वो देश कैसे चलाएगा?… pic.twitter.com/k3EXfEzmoP — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 18, 2023

Rail Coaches Have Been Turned Into 'Torture Centers'

रेल के डिब्बों को आम आदमी के लिए 'यातना केंद्र' बना दिया गया है! AC, स्लीपर या जेनरल.. सभी की एक जैसी स्थिति है। लोग रिज़र्वेशन होने के बावजूद बैठकर यात्रा करने को मजबूर हैं। सब जानते हुए भी सरकार अतिरिक्त ट्रेनों या डिब्बों की व्यवस्था नहीं कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/wkP3aIKTBG — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) June 18, 2023

