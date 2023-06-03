Amid the Odisha train accident incident, an old video of an extremely crowded Coromandel Express train is going viral on social media. The 8-second video clip shows passengers with confirmed tickets struggling to get their seats in what appears to be a jam-packed reserved coach of the Coromandel Express train. "This is the situation in 12841 Coromandel Express (Sleeper Coach)," the passenger said while sharing the video on social media. Responding to his tweet, the railway seva asked him to raise his concern directly on "http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in" or dial 139 for speedy redressal. Notably, the video is from last month when the passenger shared his ordeal of travelling in the 12841 Coromandel Express train. Odisha Train Accident: Rescue Operation Completed, Restoration Work Begins; Kawach Was Not Available on This Route, Says Railways Spokesperson (Watch Video).

This Is the Situation in 12841 Coromandel Express (Sleeper Coach)

This is the situation in 12841 Coromandel Express (Sleeper Coach). Please take necessary action. Everyone of us who has CNF seats are suffering a lot. My PNR 6318071331 @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial @RPF_INDIA pic.twitter.com/q2F6MmOWxy — Sidhant Kumar Panda (@skpanda99) May 5, 2023

Passenger Says Reservation Coach Was Like General Compartment

#WATCH | Balasore, Odisha: A passenger who was in one of the derailed trains tells about the moment when the horrific train accident took place leaving hundreds injured so far. pic.twitter.com/z9MWc0T5mA — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

