Self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu has been granted a three-month interim bail by the Gujarat High Court on medical grounds. The decision came on March 28 after Asaram, currently serving a sentence in a rape case, sought a six-month permanent bail. The High Court judges were divided on the matter, with one recommending a three-month temporary bail while the other opposed it. Asaram's lawyer made a further submission, which led to the case being referred to Judge AS Supehiya. Following this, the bail was granted for a three-month period. Asaram Bapu Released on Interim Bail: Self-Styled Godman Returns to Ashram in Jodhpur’s Pal Village, Supporters Gather Around Him.

Asaram Bapu Granted Interim Bail:

Gujarat High Court grants three-month temporary bail to self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu in a rape case. This was granted to him on medical grounds. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/rxf3inzr7E — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2025

