The Central Railway announced that it would be operating special 76 trains on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi 2023. The special trains will be running from the pilgrimage town of Pandharpur in Solapur from July 23 to clear the rush of pilgrims who will be arriving and leaving the town. The trains will be running between Pandharpur to other major locations in Maharashtra. Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra Marg 2023 Schedule: Pandharpur Wari Start Date; What Is the Route of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Sohala - Everything You Need to Know.

Ashadi Ekadashi 2023 Special Trains:

Central Railway will run total 76 special train services for "Pandharpur ASHADHI EKADASHI" between the period of 23/06/23 to 03/07/23- 1) 01205/01206 Nagpur-Miraj special- 4 services between 25/06/23 to 30/06/23. pic.twitter.com/f9uhlJvum8 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 16, 2023

