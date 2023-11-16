Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot were spotted together in Jaipur alongside Rahul Gandhi. Emphasising their solidarity, Gandhi asserted, "We are not only seen together, but we are also united." The trio's joint appearance signals a cohesive front ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023. Gandhi expressed confidence in the party, stating, "We will be together, and Congress will sweep the elections here and win." Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi Promises Immediate Implementation of Women Reservation Bill if Voted to Power.

Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Seen Together in Jaipur

#WATCH | Rajasthan Elections | CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot seen together with Rahul Gandhi, in Jaipur. Rahul Gandhi says, "We are not only seen together but we are also united. We will be together and Congress will sweep the elections here and win." pic.twitter.com/sWezSuuv0X — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

