Asia Hospital Director Surbhi Raj Shot Dead in Bihar’s Patna, Investigation Underway (Watch Video)

Patna City SDPO Atulesh Jha confirmed that Surbhi Raj, the director of Asia Hospital, was shot in her office on Saturday evening. Around 3:30 PM, the police received information about the incident. Upon arrival, the hospital staff informed them that when they entered her office, they found her unconscious and covered in blood. She was immediately shifted to the ICU, where doctors diagnosed her with multiple gunshot injuries. Later, she was referred to AIIMS, but reports confirm that she succumbed to her injuries. The police are investigating the case from all possible angles, and forensic teams are collecting evidence. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether this was a targeted attack or linked to any personal or professional conflict. The investigation is ongoing. Nityanand Rai’s Nephew Shot Dead in Bhagalpur: Vishwajeet Yadav Killed Over Water Dispute With Brother in Bihar.

Asia Hospital Director Shot Dead

#WATCH | Bihar: Atulesh Jha, SDPO, Patna City says "At 3:30 in the evening, we got information that Surbhi Raj, the director of Asia Hospital, has been shot. When the police team reached there, they were told that when some staff went to the director's room, they found her… pic.twitter.com/MBlPUafZ0o — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)