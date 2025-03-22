Asia Hospital Director Surbhi Raj Shot Dead in Bihar’s Patna, Investigation Underway (Watch Video)

Patna City SDPO Atulesh Jha confirmed that Surbhi Raj, the director of Asia Hospital, was shot in her office on Saturday evening. Around 3:30 PM, the police received information about the incident. Upon arrival, the hospital staff informed them that when they entered her office, they found her unconscious and covered in blood.

Patna City SDPO Atulesh Jha confirmed that Surbhi Raj, the director of Asia Hospital, was shot in her office on Saturday evening. Around 3:30 PM, the police received information about the incident. Upon arrival, the hospital staff informed them that when they entered her office, they found her unconscious and covered in blood. She was immediately shifted to the ICU, where doctors diagnosed her with multiple gunshot injuries. Later, she was referred to AIIMS, but reports confirm that she succumbed to her injuries. The police are investigating the case from all possible angles, and forensic teams are collecting evidence. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether this was a targeted attack or linked to any personal or professional conflict. The investigation is ongoing.  Nityanand Rai’s Nephew Shot Dead in Bhagalpur: Vishwajeet Yadav Killed Over Water Dispute With Brother in Bihar.

