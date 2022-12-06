In a shocking incident, a police constable, identified as Dipak Kakati, shot his colleague at Sonari police station in Charaideo district on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Gakul Basumatary. SP Charaideo Yuvraj said "The actual reason behind this is yet to be ascertained. We've arrested the accused, further investigation is underway." Kanpur Shocker: Police Constable Desh Deepak Kumar Found Murdered by Colleague.

Constable Shoots Colleague:

