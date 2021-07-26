Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma And His Mizoram Counterpart Zoramthanga Seek Centre's Intervention To Resolve Border Dispute Between Both States:

Tweet By Himanta Biswa Sarma:

Honble ⁦@ZoramthangaCM⁩ ji , Kolasib ( Mizoram) SP is asking us to withdraw from our post until then their civilians won't listen nor stop violence. How can we run government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at earliest ⁦@AmitShah⁩ ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/72CWWiJGf3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 26, 2021

Tweets By Zoramthanga:

Dear Himantaji, after cordial meeting of CMs by Hon’ble Shri @amitshah ji, surprisingly 2 companies of Assam Police with civilians lathicharged & tear gassed civilians at Vairengte Auto Rickshaw stand inside Mizoram today. They even overrun CRPF personnel /Mizoram Police. https://t.co/SrAdH7f7rv — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) July 26, 2021

