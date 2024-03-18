Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, on Monday, March 18, participated in the traditional Baitho Puja of the Sonowal Tribe in Dibrugarh, Assam, as captured in a video shared by news agency ANI. The video showcases Minister Sonowal engaging in and performing the customary rituals of the Sonowal Tribe, highlighting cultural traditions in the region. Assam To Advertise 22,000 Government Jobs in Two Months, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Performs Traditional Baitho Puja

#WATCH | Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal performs the traditional Baitho Puja of Sonowal Tribe in Dibrugarh, Assam. pic.twitter.com/ttwaFJ9Yde — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

