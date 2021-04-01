Till 1 PM, a voter turnout of 33.24% was recorded in polling for Assam Assembly Elections 2021 while 37.42% polling was recorded in West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, till 1.02 PM, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said.

33.24% polling in Assam, 37.42% polling in West Bengal, till 1.02pm: Election Commission of India pic.twitter.com/N2n8f4uaFS — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

