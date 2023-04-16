In the latest development in the murder case of Atiq Ahmed, and Ashraf Ahmed, the three killers told police that "We wanted to kill gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf to become popular." The assailants reportedly confessed to the motive behind the murder during interrogation, which has also been mentioned in the FIR. The three attackers, identified by the police as Lovlesh Tewari, Sunny Singh, and Arun Maurya, posed as journalists and shot the Ahmed brothers at point-blank range while they were speaking to reporters in Prayagraj on Saturday. Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead on Camera Video: Visuals From The Spot Where Mafia-Turned-Politician and His Brother Ashraf Were Shot Dead Surface (Graphic Warning)!.

Wanted To Kill Ahmed Brothers To Become ‘Popular':

"We wanted to kill gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf to become popular," said the three shooters involved in the killing of Atiq-Ashraf in Prayagraj yesterday, to police during interrogation, as mentioned in the FIR https://t.co/QZZBw0OSKN — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)