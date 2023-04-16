A day after Umesh Pal murder case accused Asad, who fell to police bullets, was buried at the Kasari Masari graveyard here, two more graves were dug on Sunday for his father - gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed - and uncle Ashraf, both of whom were shot dead on Saturday night. The bodies of both Atiq and his brother Ashraf has reached the burial site. The graveyard is located in the ancestral village of Ahmed. Atiq Ahmed-Ashraf Shot Dead: Uttar Pradesh Govt Forms Three-Member Judicial Committee to Probe Killing, Commission to Submit Report in Two Months.

Atiq Ahmed’s Body Brought to Burial Ground

Uttar Pradesh | Bodies of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed brought to Kasari Masari burial ground in Prayagraj where they will be buried. They were shot dead yesterday, in Prayagraj, by three shooters while they were surrounded by bevy of police… pic.twitter.com/kqtaWfy9ir — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 16, 2023

