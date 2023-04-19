In the latest development in gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed's killing, the Uttar Pradesh police suspended Shahganj SO Ashwani Kumar Singh. The SIT questioned all the police personnel including the SO on Tuesday, April 18, post which the action against Singh was taken on the basis of the SIT report. Meanwhile, a CJM court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has remanded gangster Atiq Ahmed's killers to four-day police custody. The decision comes after the Special Investigation Team filed an application in the court seeking remand for questioning for all three accused. Atiq Ahmed-Ashraf Ahmed Killings: Three Shooters to Be Presented Before Prayagraj Court Today, UP Police to Seek Remand.

