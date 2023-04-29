The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday said that the reward on the arrest of Saddam, brother-in-law of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf has been increased. The police increased the reward for the arrest of Saddam has been increased to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 50,000. He is wanted in a case registered at Bithri Chainpur police station. Atiq-Ashraf Killing Case: ‘5 Judges Suffering With COVID-19’, Supreme Court To Hear Plea for Probe Into Gangster and His Brother's Murder on April 28.

Reward on the Arrest of Saddam Increased

Reward on the arrest of Saddam, brother-in-law of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf, increased to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 50,000. He is wanted in a case registered at Bithri Chainpur police station: UP Police — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2023

