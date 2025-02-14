A farmer, upset over not getting compensation, climbed on the high-tension electric line pole in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya. The farmer alleged that a 33 kV line was being taken out from his field but he was not being given compensation. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. As soon as the video went viral on social media, the Uttar Pradesh swirled into action and tried to convince the man but to no avail. Soon, the hard work of the police paid off, and the farmer climbed down the pole. "In the said case, the local police coordinated with the electricity department and the revenue department and after persuasion, the youth was taken down from the electric pole. There is no problem regarding peace and order," Auraiya Police said. Andhra Pradesh: Alert Locals Turn Off Transformer After Drunk Man Climbs High Tension Electric Pole and Lies Down on Wires in Parvathipuram Manyam (Watch Video).

Farmer Climbs High-Tension Electricity Pole Demanding Compensation

UP Police Intervene

उक्त प्रकरण में स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा विद्युत विभाग व राजस्व विभाग से समन्वय स्थापित कर समझा-बुझाकर युवक को विधुत पोल से उतार लिया गया है । शान्ति व्यवस्था सम्बन्धी कोई समस्या नही है । — Auraiya Police (@auraiyapolice) February 14, 2025

