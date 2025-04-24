A disturbing video from Azamgarh’s Samundpur village shows Abdul Mannan being brutally beaten with sticks and then forced to lick spit by a local goon, Govardhan Yadav. The 15-second video, which surfaced on Wednesday, shows Mannan with swollen eyes, sitting on the ground as Yadav abuses him, spits, and forces him to lick it. Mannan, pleading for mercy, joins his hands and complies. He later revealed he was dragged from a salon and assaulted over a money dispute involving his son. Yadav also threatened to kill him and his son if money wasn’t paid. Another victim, Vijay Pratap, a school van driver, also filed a complaint against Yadav for caste-based abuse and assault. Police have registered an FIR. Hyderabad: 62-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death by Group Over Minor Dispute in Baba Nagar, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Man Beaten, Forced to Lick Spit in UP (Disturbing Video)

यूपी: आज़मगढ़ में दबंगों ने एक युवक को पहले तो लात घूंसो से जमकर पीटा और जब मन नहीं भरा तो उसे थूक चटवाया! अब इसकी वीडियो वायरल हो रही है! ऐसे हैवानों पर कठोर कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए!@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/YXipoWlX6x — Arun Kumar (@ArunKum96527953) April 24, 2025

Police Launch Probe

