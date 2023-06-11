The local people of Odisha's Bahanaga observed a mass mundan (tonsuring) programme in order to pay tribute to the victims of the Balasore train tragedy. Besides observing a mass tonsuring event, the locals also observed Dasaha or the 10th-day rituals to pay homage to the victims of the triple train crash in Odisha. A video of the event has also gone viral on social media. The video shows locals of Bahanaga performing mass tonsuring and observing Dasaha or the 10th-day rituals. A total of 275 people lost their lives and over 1100 were injured after the triple train crash involving two express trains and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district. Odisha Train Tragedy: Foul Smell in Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express Train Coach Coming From Rotten Eggs, Not Human Bodies, Says Eastern Railway CPRO.

Bahanaga Locals Observe Dasaha Rituals

VIDEO | The locals of Bahanaga observe a mass mundan (tonsuring) programme and Dasaha (10th day) rituals to pay tribute to the victims of #OdishaTrainAccident. pic.twitter.com/Tcr0W2uEV1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)