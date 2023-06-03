Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday took stock of the situation at the accident site in Balasore where a search and rescue operation is underway. Speaking about the train derailment, Vaishnaw said that it was a big tragic accident. "Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and State govt are conducting the rescue operation," he added. Vaishnaw further said that the best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. "Compensation was announced yesterday. A high-level committee has been formed to inquire about it," he said. Meanwhile, the death toll in the Odisha train derailment has risen to 233 with 900 people said to be injured. Odisha Train Crash With 233 Deaths One of the Deadliest Accidents in Indian Railways History; Here's a Look at Other Fatal Train Crashes Since Independence.

Best Possible Healthcare Facilities Will Be Provided

#WATCH | It's a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and State govt are conducting the rescue operation. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. Compensation was announced yesterday. A high-level committee has been formed to inquire about it: Railways Minister… pic.twitter.com/gtSTn4v1nX — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)