A Bangkok-Delhi Vistara flight- Flt UK-122 (BKK-DEL) landed at Delhi airport on Tuesday (July 5) on a single-engine. Post Runway vacation Engine 2 was shut down for single-engine taxiing. ATC was informed and the aircraft was towed to the parking bay. The matter was then reported to DGCA. Earlier in the day, the regulatory body Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet in connection with the series of malfunction incidents reported in the last 18 days.

Bangkok-Delhi Vistara flight- Flt UK-122 (BKK-DEL) landed at Delhi airport on Tuesday (July 5) on a single-engine. Post Runway vacation Engine 2 was shut down for single-engine taxiing. ATC was informed and the aircraft was towed to the parking bay. Matter was reported to DGCA pic.twitter.com/T9W5cDnfWv — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)