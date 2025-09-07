Will There Be School Holiday in Mumbai on September 8 for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025? Know if Schools in City Will Remain Open or Shut

Mumbai, September 7: The Maharashtra government has officially shifted the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai city and suburbs from September 5 to September 8. The decision was taken to avoid a clash with Anant Chaturdashi on September 6, when large-scale Ganesh idol immersions are scheduled across the city. Amid this, students are confused about whether schools will remain closed on Monday, September 8.

According to officials, the Muslim community agreed to hold Eid-e-Milad processions on September 8 to maintain communal harmony and ensure the smooth conduct of both religious events. The General Administration Department (GAD) clarified in a circular that the holiday change applies only to Mumbai city and suburban areas, while September 5 will remain the holiday date in other districts. Bank Holiday Date for Eid Milad Un Nabi 2025 Changed in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban Districts; Know When Banks Will Remain Open and Closed.

Will There Be School Holiday in Mumbai on September 8 for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025?

The answer to this is yes. All the holidays observed by banks are usually followed by schools. Following the revised schedule, schools, government and private in Mumbai are also expected to remain closed on Monday, September 8 because the September 5 holiday was postponed to September 8.

However, students and parents are advised to stay in touch with their respective institutions for confirmation, as final decisions may vary by school. Eid-e-Milad Holiday in Maharashtra Revised: RBI Shifts Money Market Holiday of September 5 to September 8 After State Government's Order.

What Else Will Remain Closed in Mumbai on September 8?

Government offices, money market, and banking operations will be closed in Mumbai on September 8 for the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi holiday. However, the stock markets will remain functional on Monday.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, the revered founder of Islam, and is celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The Sunnis observe this day on the 12th of Rabi al-awwal, while Shi’as mark it on the 17th day of the month.

Fact check

Claim : Many are wondering if schools will be open or closed in Mumbai on September 8 for Eid-e-Milad 2025. Conclusion : Yes, schools in Mumbai will remain closed on September 8 for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. Full of Trash Clean

