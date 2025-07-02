In a horrific crime caught on CCTV, 36-year-old government school teacher Leela Tabiyar was brutally stabbed to death with a sword by her former boyfriend Mahipal Bhagaura at the Kalinjara bus stand in Banswara, Rajasthan, on Tuesday morning. Mahipal, a taxi driver, attacked Leela in full public view after a heated phone exchange. She tried to escape but was fatally stabbed multiple times. He attempted to flee in his car but crashed into a tree and escaped on foot. Police have seized the vehicle and launched a manhunt. Leela, a divorced Sanskrit teacher, had previously filed a complaint against Mahipal for assault, which was settled in court. Hapur: Man Celebrating Girlfriend's Birthday Killed As Speeding Car Crashes Into People Outside Raja Ji Haveli Hotel in Uttar Pradesh; 3 Others Injured (Disturbing Video).

Rajasthan Teacher Killed with Sword by Ex-Lover at Bus Stand

राजस्थान के बांसवाड़ा में पूर्व प्रेमी ने बस स्टैंड पर बैठी सरकारी महिला टीचर का तलवार से मर्डर कर दिया। लीला ताबियार की करीब 8 साल पहले शादी हुई थी। उसका तलाक हो गया था। इसके बाद लीला ने आरोपी महिपाल भगौरा से रिश्ता जोड़ लिया था। लेकिन 2023 में सरकारी नौकरी लगने के बाद लीला की… pic.twitter.com/RW3majAawm — ReporteR Sahab (@ReporterSahab) July 1, 2025

