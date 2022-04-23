The BCCI on Saturday, April 23, announced venues for the five-match T20 series for India against South Africa at home. Delhi, Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot and Bengaluru will host the five games respectively when South Africa tour India in June.

BCCI announces venues for the home series against South Africa comprising five T20 Internationals in the month of June. (Pic Source: BCCI) pic.twitter.com/TUDgcYxXRa — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

The @BCCI on Saturday announced the venues for the upcoming South Africa tour of India comprising 5 T20 Internationals in the month of June, 2022.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/EwYRyL2zrB — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) April 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)