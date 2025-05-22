In Bulandshahr’s Kaurali village under Chola police station limits, a father was brutally assaulted on May 19 after confronting a youth accused of harassing his daughter. The victim had approached village elders and objected to the ongoing harassment, prompting retaliation from the accused’s family. CCTV footage shows a group of men attacking him with kicks, punches, and sticks. Following the incident, the father filed a police complaint, seeking action and security. Based on his statement, an FIR was registered against four individuals. Police confirmed that two of the accused have been arrested and protection has been provided to the victim’s family. Investigations are ongoing, and officials assure swift action against all involved in the assault. Hardoi Horror: Man Stripped Naked, Beaten With Hammer on Private Parts and Forced To Drink Urine by Girlfriend’s Family in UP; Police Respond As Video Goes Viral.

Man Assaulted in Bulandshahr

