In a major tragedy, an under-construction building collapsed in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday, December 25. Two workers are feared trapped. The Fire and Emergency Services are at the spot, and the rescue operation is underway. More details are awaited. Bengaluru: Pregnant Woman Found Dead, Child Critical After Inhaling Gas From Geyser; Second Such Incident This Year.

Bengaluru Building Collapse

#WATCH | Karnataka: An under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru. Two workers are feared trapped. More details awaited. (Source: Fire and Emergency Servies) pic.twitter.com/UFnxMFJjfb — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)