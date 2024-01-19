In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, two labourers lost their lives and six others were injured when an under-construction building collapsed in the Anekal area. The cause of the collapse is currently under investigation. Bridge Collapse in Telangana: Under-Construction Steel Bridge Collapses in Khammam, Five Workers Injured (Watch Video).

Building Collapse in Bengaluru’s Anekal Area

#WATCH | Karnataka: Two labourers died and 6 injured after an under-construction building collapsed in the Anekal area, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/cVe6ppe7ac — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

