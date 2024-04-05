The quick thinking of a truck driver has saved the life of a man who was attacked by a bull while riding a scooty on the streets of Bengaluru. A video is going viral on social media, showing a bull pouncing on a biker in Bengaluru. Following the bull attack, the biker fell to the road and was about to come underneath a moving truck. However, the tragedy was averted by the presence of the mind of the truck driver. He immediately applied the brakes, thus saving the biker from being crushed by the truck. Elephant Attack in Karnataka: 65-Year-Old Farmer Trampled to Death by Wild Elephant on Outskirts of Bengaluru; BJP Demands Action.

Bengaluru Bull Attack Video

जब आप के पुण्य ज्यादा हो, फिर भले यमराज सांड के रूप में आपकी जान लेने आ जाये, नारायन किसी न किसी रूप में आकर आपको बचा ही लेंगे। चाहे फिर वो ट्रक ड्राइवर बनकर आये। वीडियो बैंगलोर की एक सड़क का है,जहां अचानक सड़क पर सांड ने सेकण्ड्स में हमला किया लेकिन ट्रक ड्राइवर ने ब्रेक लगा दी pic.twitter.com/Ir3MmRlEfl — Sharad K Tripathi (@sharadoffice) April 5, 2024

