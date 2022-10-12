Traffic lights on Bengaluru roads have turned into the shape of a heart to encourage the tech city to turn into a ‘heart smart city’, the reason is to create awareness about heart health issues. "We have joined hands with Manipal hospitals to create awareness about heart health issues using traffic signals. Banner & pamphlets to be used as well. 20 junctions selected to display hearts between 15-25th," said Jt CP Traffic, R Gowda. Disturbing Video: Youths on Bike Come Under Truck Tyre After Man Opens Car’s Door Suddenly, Bengaluru Police Share CCTV Footage With Important Message.

All Hearts in Bengaluru:

Bengaluru | City to display heart symbol in traffic lights Joined hands with Manipal hospitals to create awareness about heart health issues using traffic signals. Banner & pamphlets to be used as well. 20 junctions selected to display hearts b/w 15-25th: Jt CP Traffic, R Gowda pic.twitter.com/4JC17WcE0w — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

