A couple in Bengaluru allegedly died by suicide on July 31. Before taking the extreme step, the couple allegedly killed their two daughters including an eight-month-old baby. The shocking incident took place in Kadugodi police station limits. According to S. Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division, a case has been registered registered and further investigation is underway. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Kills Mother, Brings Her Dead Body to Police Station in Suitcase; Know Why.

Bengaluru Couple Dies by Suicide After Killing Two Daughters:

Karnataka | A couple died allegedly by suicide after killing their two daughters including an eight-month-old baby in Kadugodi police station limits on 31st July. Case registered and further investigation underway: S. Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division,… — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

