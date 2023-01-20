In yet another shocking incident of road rage reported from Karnataka capital Bengaluru, a man was dragged on the bonnet of a Tata Nexon for hundreds of meters endangering the life of the person. The incident took place in Jnana Bharathi Nagar area. Police said two cars, a Tata Nixon and a Maruti Swift collided with one another in the Jnana Bharathi Nagar area. The Tata Nixon was being driven by a woman identified as Priyanka. A man, whom police identified as Darshan, was driving the Swift car. The two had an argument following the collision of their cars. When Darshan went to stop her car, Priyanka started the ignition of her vehicle. Darshan jumped over the car's bonnet and Priyanka drove the car for about a kilometre. Fortunately, the man reportedly suffered no injuries in the incident. Police have now arrested a total of five people in connection with the incident. Delhi-Like Hit-and-Drag Incident in Uttar Pradesh, Car Hits and Drag Student for One Kilometre in Hardoi; Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

Police Take Action:

Bengaluru | FIR filed against one Priyanka u/s 307 IPC for carrying Darshan, driver of another car on her car's bonnet after an accident.Counter FIR filed against 4 others-Darshan, Yashwant, Sujan&Vinay u/s 354. It happened near Ullala main road in Jnanabharati PS limits:DCP West — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

