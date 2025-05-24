A 30-year-old businessman in Bengaluru, Shashank S, alleged he was physically assaulted by a Zepto delivery agent, Vishnuvardhan, outside his home in Judges Colony, Basaveshwaranagar on May 21. The incident began as a dispute between the agent and Shashank’s sister-in-law over a delivery address mismatch. Shashank said he intervened when the argument escalated, after which the agent allegedly verbally abused and punched him repeatedly in the face and head before fleeing. Doctors later confirmed a skull fracture, with possible surgery advised. Shashank shared CCTV footage on Instagram, urging Zepto to take accountability. The company responded: “We regret any inconvenience caused… this will be addressed.” Police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation. An investigation is currently underway. Swiggy Genie Delivery Guy ‘Offers’ Sex to Bengaluru Man While Picking Parcel, Gets Blacklisted by Company After Reddit Post Goes Viral.

Zepto Delivery Dispute Turns Violent, Bengaluru Man Suffers Skull Fracture

#Bengaluru: A @ZeptoNow delivery turned violent on May 21 in Basaveshwaranagar after a delivery boy thrashed a customer over an address mix-up. CCTV captured the assault. A case has been filed under BNS sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2) & 352. Police have issued notice to Zepto. pic.twitter.com/sTY2LFOE1h — Elezabeth Kurian (@ElezabethKurian) May 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)