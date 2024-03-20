A deeply unsettling incident has come to light from Bengaluru, where a security staff member at a metro station was caught doing disgusting act in public. The incident, which took place on the platform of the Jalahalli Metro station, involved the man touching his private parts and masturbating, seemingly targeting a female passenger. The video has since been shared on social media, leading to widespread condemnation. The woman who was targeted in the incident forwarded the video to the Bengaluru metro authorities, demanding strict action against the offender. She later claimed that her complaints were not addressed by the metro authorities. However, the Bengaluru Police have taken cognisance of the incident. They have reached out to the woman and initiated an investigation into the matter. Bengaluru: Woman Shares Video of Man Who Groped Her Near Her House, Says Not Filing Complaint Because of 'All the Trouble That Lies Ahead'; Police React.

Bengaluru Metro Viral Video (Disturbing Video)

