In a shocking incident, a woman in Bengaluru has shared a video of a man who allegedly groped her near her residence. The woman, has decided not to file a complaint due to the anticipated “trouble that lies ahead.” The woman shared the video of the man who allegedly groped her on social media X. The accused man can be seen hiding his face in the viral video. The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked outrage among netizens, leading to widespread calls for justice. The woman expressed her fear and frustration, stating that she chose not to pursue legal action due to the lengthy and often traumatic process involved. Reacting to the incident, the Bengaluru police asked the woman to share the place of the incident. They urged the woman to come forward and assured her of their full support. The identity of the man in the video is currently unknown. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Groped in Overcrowded Namma Metro Train, Man Escapes As Bystanders Stay Silent.

Woman Allegedly Groped in Bengaluru

Please share exact place of incident and your contact number via DM. In case of distress/ emergency situation, dial #Namma 112. — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) March 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)