A major road accident occurred near Doddajala on Bengaluru Airport Road on Monday, December 18, involving a serial collision of eight vehicles. The dense fog in the area contributed to the mishap, causing minor injuries to car passengers. The incident prompted an immediate police investigation into the multiple-car collision's circumstances. Passengers in the affected vehicles suffered minor injuries due to the fog-induced accident. Visual evidence in the form of pictures and videos captured the aftermath of the collision on Bengaluru Airport Road. Bengaluru Road Accident Video: Four People Injured After 'Speeding' SUV Hits Three Bikes Near Hulimavu, Disturbing Clip Surfaces.

Serial Collision on Bengaluru Airport Road

Just-in: A serial collision involving multiple cars was reported near Doddajala on Bengaluru airport Road on Monday. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/KXZtyGCU5A — ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_) December 18, 2023

Serial collision on Bengaluru airport Road: Car passengers suffered minor injuries. Police is investigating. pic.twitter.com/PpmHAqKu2R — ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_) December 18, 2023

Eight Cars Collide on Airport Road

Flash: Latest visuals of a massive #caraccident as 6 cars piled up after serial collision at Chikkajala Flyover on #Bengaluru Airport Road. Occupants of cars sustained minor injuries. Further details awaited. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/OBitL6NFL9 — Yuvraj Singh Mann (@yuvnique) December 18, 2023

Serial crash on Airport road near Doddajala. Praying for safety! 🙏🏻#Bengaluru #Accident pic.twitter.com/4H66AJKdYk — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) December 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)